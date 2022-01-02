Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

