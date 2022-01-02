Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,009 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 93,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist cut their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Wedbush increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.11. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.20 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

