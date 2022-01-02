Viacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,078.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $5,078.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00321763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

