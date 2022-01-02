Victoria Cochrane Acquires 3,750 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Victoria Cochrane acquired 3,750 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 527 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,762.50 ($26,566.07).

IHP stock opened at GBX 560.50 ($7.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 470 ($6.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.21). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 567.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 549.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

IHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.20) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 640 ($8.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

