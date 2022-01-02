ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 11,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,505,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $907.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 363.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 9.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,311,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ViewRay by 37.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

