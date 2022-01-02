Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.21. The company has a market capitalization of $417.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.