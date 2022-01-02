Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $38,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.