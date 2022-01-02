Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $978.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.26%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

