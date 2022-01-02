Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 5,940 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

