Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $567.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $531.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.