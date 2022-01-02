Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $5.49 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

