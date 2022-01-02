Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

