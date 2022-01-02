Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

