West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 24,250 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter.

BBN stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

