West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,275,508,000 after buying an additional 92,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.13.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

