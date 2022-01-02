West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,383 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $162.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.62 and a one year high of $163.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.