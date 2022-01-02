West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $200.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

