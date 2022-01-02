West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $219,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $136.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

