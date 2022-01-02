West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $476.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.16 and a fifty-two week high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

