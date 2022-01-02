WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.19. WestRock posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.