Widercoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,512.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Widercoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market cap of $40,766.36 and approximately $4,512.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.00 or 0.08051951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,773.39 or 0.99766142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

