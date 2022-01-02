Woodcoin Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $519,865.57 and approximately $99,642.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,883.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.26 or 0.08088777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00320219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.51 or 0.00945998 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00075183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00504850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00263003 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

