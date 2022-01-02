Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $1,238,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $273.18 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,035.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.96.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $551,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock valued at $118,104,482. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

