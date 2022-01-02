Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.19 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.19 billion and $190.49 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $47,206.03 or 1.00090625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00073967 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $564.80 or 0.01197538 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,141 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

