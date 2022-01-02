Wrapped BNB Price Tops $521.58 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $679.72 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $521.58 or 0.01101575 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.22 or 0.07871922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00075422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.20 or 0.99824566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007796 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,448,906 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

