Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.90.

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

WYNN opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

