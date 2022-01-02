XMON (XMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.63 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, XMON has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $33,870.94 or 0.72006104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $50.63 million and approximately $906,070.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00063223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.92 or 0.08037853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00075149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.89 or 1.00061445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007438 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

