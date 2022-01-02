Xponance Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $8,868,000. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in Splunk by 10.8% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 24,379 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $3,067,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Splunk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.96.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

