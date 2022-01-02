Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Yatsen by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Yatsen by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in Yatsen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

