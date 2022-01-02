Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

