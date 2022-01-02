Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Increases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.