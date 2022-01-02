Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 1,316 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 113,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,248,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,101,812,000 after buying an additional 165,808 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 727,620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after buying an additional 119,587 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.3% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 214,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

