Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $731.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post sales of $731.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.56 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $541.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CCO. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. 854,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,495. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

