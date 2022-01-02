Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $151.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.80 million and the lowest is $139.50 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $130.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $534.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $552.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $700.76 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $780.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 76.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 73.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 135.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $60.17. 266,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,820. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

