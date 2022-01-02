Zacks: Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the highest is $5.54 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

EL traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $370.20. 613,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.24 and its 200 day moving average is $331.31. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $372.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.