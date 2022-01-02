Zacks: Analysts Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report sales of $20.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. ViewRay reported sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $69.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $71.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $95.68 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $100.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ViewRay by 68.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 123,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

VRAY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,446. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

