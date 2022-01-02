Zacks: Analysts Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.75 Million

Brokerages expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report $199.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $210.94 million. VSE reported sales of $150.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $740.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $751.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $865.63 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $939.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VSE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VSE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VSE by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSEC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 74,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,941. VSE has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $774.67 million, a P/E ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.