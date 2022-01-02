Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,184. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

