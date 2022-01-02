Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report $64.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.94 million to $64.30 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $65.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $253.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.59 million to $253.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $254.53 million, with estimates ranging from $254.25 million to $254.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. 53,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,458. The firm has a market cap of $787.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 41.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

