Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.69 billion and the lowest is $6.22 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $26.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.61 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

