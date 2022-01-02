Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chemed (NYSE:CHE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $560.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. The company reported robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter in the third quarter 2021. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed ended third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt. Moreover, Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Yet, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

Shares of CHE opened at $529.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.03. Chemed has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

