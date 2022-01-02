Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to Hold

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

