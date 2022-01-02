Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $187.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landstar is benefiting from improved freight market conditions. With increase in truck load volumes and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck, the company raised its fourth-quarter 2021 guidance for earnings and revenues. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In a shareholder-friendly measure, in December, Landstar expanded its stock repurchase program, by dint of which it can now purchase 3,000,000 shares. However, escalating operating costs (increased 58.7% year over year to $4.2 billion in the first nine months of 2021), primarily due to increase in purchased transportation expenses, pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. Landstar’s declining current ratio is also concerning. Current ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2021 declined to 1.67, from 1.71 at the end of the second quarter.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.27.

LSTR opened at $179.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.11. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after buying an additional 777,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 30.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

