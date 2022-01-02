Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

