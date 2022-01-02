Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

MIXT stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $305.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.90.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

