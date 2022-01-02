Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

STXB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of STXB opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

