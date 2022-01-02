Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Buy

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $25.79 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.