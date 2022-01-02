Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Toro (NYSE:TTC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Toro from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:TTC opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a 1-year low of $92.62 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

