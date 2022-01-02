Zacks Investment Research Upgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.08. uniQure has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $542,160. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 241.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in uniQure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 151.8% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 428,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in uniQure by 145.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

