Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) to Buy

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

PCVX stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $338,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $107,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,646. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.